DELANEY Eileen Passed away unexpectedly in Leeds General Infirmary on the 13th December 2019.
An inspiring Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Aunty, Cousin and
dear friend to so many.
All welcome to the service at Tinshill Free Church on
Thursday 9th January at 9.45am.
Family only afterwards at Lawnswood Crematorium at 11am, followed by a celebration of a brilliant star at Mercure Parkway Hotel, Otley Road at 12pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations to
British Heart Foundation.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Dec. 27, 2019
