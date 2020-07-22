|
|
|
HEANEY Eileen
(nee Hopkins) Of your charity, please pray for the repose of the soul of Eileen, who passed away after a short illness at home on Sunday 12th July 2020, aged 78, fortified by the rights of the Holy Catholic Church.
Beloved wife to Jimmy for 57 years. Much loved Mum to Patrick, Bernard, Anne, Catherine,
Josephine and Damian. Respected Mother-in-law of Sylvia, Rebecca, Wayne, Richard and Allison.
Dearly loved Nana to Gemma, Lee, Naomi, Laura, Matthew, Adam, Brandon, Rebecca, Michael, Sam,
Lucy, Ellen and Ben. Great Nana to Eloise, Sean, Evan, Madison, Violet, Ivy and Tabitha. Treasured
Sister to Mary, Brenda, Stella, Kathleen and the late Martin.
Eileen dedicated 34 years service to the NHS as a Healthcare Assistant in Leeds, York and
Scarborough, which she loved and was highly regarded as a valuable member of the team.
Eileen will be dearly missed
by her family and friends.
Eileen is currently resting at Hughes Funeral Services on
York Road.
Due to the current circumstances, a private Requiem Mass and interment for immediate family only and a celebration of Eileen's life will take place at a later date.
Special thanks to Liz at St Gemma's Hospice for her care and support.
Family flowers only please, however, donations to St Gemma's Hospice & the NHS would be
gratefully received.
May she Rest in Peace.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 22, 2020