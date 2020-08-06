|
heaney Eileen Jimmy and the family of the
late Eileen Heaney would like to express their sincere thanks
to all those able to attend
the Requiem Mass.
Thank you also for the many cards and messages of condolence received at this time and for your generous donations in aid of
St Gemma's Hospice and the NHS.
Special thanks to
Canon Eugene McGillycuddy and
Fr Chris Willis who Concelebrated Mass, Tommy McGloughlin for his beautiful singing at the Cemetery, thank you to Alan Brown Florists for the lovely flower arrangement and to Hughes Funeral Services for their excellent care and service.
Final thanks to Christie, Julie and Linda at the Irish Centre
for their hospitality.
Jimmy would like to offer Mass up to family and friends for their intentions.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 6, 2020