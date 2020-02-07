|
|
|
KITTO EILEEN Peacefully in
Leeds General Infirmary
on 28th January, aged 82 years. Beloved daughter of the late
John & Elizabeth Kitto,
much loved sister, sister-in-law, auntie and great auntie
who will be very sadly missed. Funeral Service and Cremation at Lawnswood Crematorium on Friday 14th February at 10.20am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be made at the service for The Stroke Association. Thanks go to the staff at Park Avenue Care Home for the wonderful care Eileen received over the past two years and to
staff on ward L21 at LGI.
Enquiries to John P Tempest, Chapel Allerton. Tel 239 2700
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 7, 2020