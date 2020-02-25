|
|
|
LLOYD Eileen
(Nee Cuddy) Eileen passed away peacefully at Atkinson Court Nursing Home on 15th February, aged 98 years. Beloved wife of the late William, cherished mum of Ann, Christine, Brian, Catherine and Billy,
dear mother in law of Rozanne, much loved grandma of Lee, Linda, Ashley and Hayden, also a
great and great great grandma.
Service will take place on
Tuesday 3rd March at
St Patricks Catholic Church,
Torre Road LS9 7QL at 10.30am followed by the committal at Lawnswood Crematorium at 11.40am. Family flowers only,
but donations for the Little Sisters
of the Poor will be gratefully received for which a collection box will be available at the service. Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare Marsh Lane, Leeds. 0113 2450507.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 25, 2020