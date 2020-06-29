|
|
|
SEAGER Elaine
nee Lloyd Of Castleford, formerly of Leeds.
Passed away peacefully in Attlee Court Care Home after a short illness, with her loving family by her side, on the 21st June 2020,
aged 74 years.
The devoted mum of Debra, a much loved granny of Faye & Emma,
a special great granny to Joseph, also a dear mother in law of Gary.
Will be sadly missed by all her loving family and friends.
The funeral will take place on
Friday 3rd July with service
at Pontefract Crematorium
at 10.30am.
Due to current restrictions only invited family and friends to attend.
All enquiries to
McTigue Funeral Directors.
Tel - 01977 555733
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 29, 2020