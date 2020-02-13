Home

NEWMAN (formerly Tiffany,
nee Hurd)
Elizabeth (Betty) On February 6th, peacefully
at home, aged 85 years.
Dearly loved wife of George,
loving mum of Stephen, David,
Carol and Jane, dear mum in law, grandma, great grandma, sister, sister in law and auntie.
The service and cremation will take place at Rawdon Crematorium on Thursday February 20th at 1.40pm.
Friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only
but donations in lieu may be made
to Yorkshire Cancer Research
and a collection box will be
available at the service.
Enquiries to Joseph Tate Funeral Directors Tel 0113 2638971
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 13, 2020
