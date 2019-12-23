|
FORD ELLENA
Nee Dickinson Peacefully at Grove Court Nursing Home on
Tuesday 17th December,
Ellena , aged 87 years
Beloved wife of the Late David, Much loved mum of Jeffrey,
Sheila and Barbara.
A very special grandma of Sarah, Mathew and Ross, also a cherished great grandma and friend to many.
The Funeral service will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium on Wednesday 8th of January at 10:20 am. Family flowers only but donations in Ellena's memory
will be gratefully received by Dementia UK.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare, Whitkirk.
Tel 0113 390 9711 .
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Dec. 23, 2019