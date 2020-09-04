|
firth Elsie Formerly of Bramley, passed away peacefully at The Manor House Care Home, Farnley on
August 23rd 2020, aged 93 years.
Beloved wife of the late Frank, loving mum to Kenneth, much loved grandma of Stuart, Edward and Elaine and great grandma to Dominic, Benjamin, Keiran, Dylan, Emma and friend to many.
The Private Funeral Service will be held on Friday September 11th at Rawdon Crematorium.
Enquiries to:
Joseph Tate
Tel: 0113 2638971
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 4, 2020