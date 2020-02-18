|
|
|
HIDLE
(NÉE PRIESTLEY)
ELSIE Slipped away peacefully on February 8th, aged 98 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late
Tom, a much loved mum of Ken,
Peter, Margaret and Colin and
a much loved grandma, great
grandma, aunt and friend
who will be greatly missed.
Funeral service and cremation
at Cottingley Hall Crematorium on
Tuesday February 25th at 11:40am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, may be given
for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance
Service, a plate for which will
be available at the service.
Enquiries to Percy R Wood,
Hunslet, Tel: 2705015
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 18, 2020