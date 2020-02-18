Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elsie Hidle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsie Hidle

Notice Condolences

Elsie Hidle Notice
HIDLE
(NÉE PRIESTLEY)
ELSIE Slipped away peacefully on February 8th, aged 98 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late
Tom, a much loved mum of Ken,
Peter, Margaret and Colin and
a much loved grandma, great
grandma, aunt and friend
who will be greatly missed.
Funeral service and cremation
at Cottingley Hall Crematorium on
Tuesday February 25th at 11:40am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, may be given
for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance
Service, a plate for which will
be available at the service.
Enquiries to Percy R Wood,
Hunslet, Tel: 2705015
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -