|
|
|
JONES Eric On Thursday 23rd July 2020, passed away peacefully in
St James's Hospital,
aged 86 years.
The beloved wife of Brigid,
dear brother-in-law of Linda
and a loved uncle to John & Zoe, Andrew & James and David.
Eric will be sadly missed by
all his family, many friends
and neighbours.
The Funeral Service will take place at Oakwood Church, Springwood Road, Leeds 8 on Thursday
6th August at 1.15pm prior to Committal at Lawnswood Crematorium at 2.20pm.
By request no dark clothing
to be worn.
Family flowers only please, donations may be sent in memory of Eric to R.N.L.I Legacy
and In Memory Team, RNLI,
West Quay Road, Poole, BH15 1HZ.
All enquiries to
Thomasons Funeral Service,
137 Easterly Road, Oakwood, Leeds LS8 2RY. Tel: 0113 2482899.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 31, 2020