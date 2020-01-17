|
WHARTON Eric Eric passed away
on 22nd December 2019
at St James's Hospital at
the age of 94 years.
He was the beloved Husband of Shirley and dearly loved Father
of John and Celia, a much loved Grandfather of Michael and Helen and Great Grandfather of Lucia and Lorenzo. A dear and respected Father-in-law to Alex and Grandfather-in-law to Fabio.
Eric was a loved Brother, Uncle and Brother-in-Law who will be sadly missed by all of his family and his extended family in New South Wales and Tasmania.
Family flowers only.
The Funeral will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium
Wednesday 22nd January
at 1.40pm.
All enquiries please contact:
Wm Dodgson & Son
384 Harrogate Road
Moortown
Leeds LS17 6PY,
Tel: 0113 2681603
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 17, 2020