|
|
|
WILES ERIC On 24th June 2020,
of Birstall, retired Postal
and Telegraph Officer, Eric,
dearly loved husband
of the late Elsie,
much loved dad
of Lynne and Julie,
a very dear father in law,
loving grandad of Joe
and Jack, Hannah and Thomas,
proud great-grandad of Florence, Daisy, Betsy, George and Lucas.
Funeral service will be held at
Wakefield Crematorium on
Monday 6th July 2020 at 3.30pm.
Friends please accept
this intimation.
All enquiries with attending the
service should be made to
George Brooke Ltd.,
Funeral Directors
Tel 01924 454476.
Donations in Eric's memory
may be made on-line
(care of the Funeral Directors)
for the benefit of
the Admiral Nurses.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 29, 2020