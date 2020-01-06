|
|
|
DICLEMENTE Ermanno Of your charity please pray for the repose of the soul of Ermanno, R.I.P, who passed away
peacefully at home on
Thursday 26th December 2019,
aged 87 years.
The beloved husband of Maria and
much loved dad, grandad,
great- grandad and father-in-law.
Requiem Mass will be Celebrated at St Augustine's RC Church,
Harehills Road, Leeds 8 on Friday
10th January at 11.00am prior to
interment at Killingbeck
Cemetery at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations may be made in memory of Ermanno to St Gemma's Hospice for which a collection plate will be
available at the service.
All enquiries to
Thomasons Funeral Service,
137 Easterly Road, Oakwood,
Leeds LS8 2RY. Tel: 0113 2482899.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 6, 2020