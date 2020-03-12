|
PRESTON Ernest On March 5th 2020 passed away peacefully in St James' Hospital,
aged 85 years, of Swillington.
Dearly loved husband of the late Teresa also a much loved Dad, Grandad, Great Grandad,
Brother & Uncle.
Funeral service and cremation will take place on Thursday 19th March at Cottingley Hall Crematorium at 12.20pm. No flowers by request please, donations if desired for the British Heart Foundation, for which a box will be provided at the service. Will friends please accept this intimation. Enquiries to
R Fox & Sons Funeral Directors, Rothwell, Leeds Tel: 0113 2822264.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 12, 2020