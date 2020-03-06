|
|
|
MUHL Ethel
(née Mangham) On 28th February, peacefully in
The Sycamores Care Home,
formerly of Seacroft, aged 97.
Devoted Wife of the late Harry. Loving Mother of Derek and Colin and Mother in Law of Carmel and Beverley. Much Loved Gran of Juliette, Tim, Rebecca and Ethan, and Great Gran of Louie and Lucas.
A very special lady that will
be sadly missed by all.
The Funeral Service will take place on Thursday, 12th March at
Lawnswood Crematorium at 12.20pm and then afterwards at the Mansion, Roundhay Park.
Will family and friends
please accept this intimation.
All enquiries to Bensons Funeral Service, 3 Ring Road Beeston Park, Leeds, LS11 5LG. Tel: 0113-2760077
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 6, 2020