DICLEMENTE EVELINA Passed away peacefully at home on 13th July, aged 87 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Guido, loving mum of
Mara, Mary, Renato and Theresa, and a much-loved grandma
and great grandma.
Evelina will be sadly missed by all those who knew and loved her.
A Private Celebration of Life Service will take place on
28th September.
No flowers by request please,
but donations may be sent to
St Gemma's Hospice, C/O
Fisher Funerals, 4 Regent Street, Leeds LS7 4PE.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 18, 2020