Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Evelina Diclemente
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelina Diclemente

Notice Condolences

Evelina Diclemente Notice
DICLEMENTE EVELINA Passed away peacefully at home on 13th July, aged 87 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Guido, loving mum of
Mara, Mary, Renato and Theresa, and a much-loved grandma
and great grandma.
Evelina will be sadly missed by all those who knew and loved her.
A Private Celebration of Life Service will take place on
28th September.
No flowers by request please,
but donations may be sent to
St Gemma's Hospice, C/O
Fisher Funerals, 4 Regent Street, Leeds LS7 4PE.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 18, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -