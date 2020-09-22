|
DICLEMENTE EVELINA Passed away peacefully at home on 13th September aged 87 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Guido, loving mum of Mara,
Mary, Renato and Theresa,
and a much-loved grandma
and great grandma.
Evelina will be sadly missed by all those who knew and loved her.
A Private Celebration of Life Service will take place
on 28th September.
No flowers by request please, but donations may be sent to
St Gemma's Hospice, C/O
Fisher Funerals, 4 Regent Street, Leeds LS7 4PE.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 22, 2020