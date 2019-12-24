Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Fiona Firth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fiona Firth

Notice Condolences

Fiona Firth Notice
FIRTH Fiona
(née Wilkinson) Passed to be with the Lord
after a short illness on
6th December 2019,
aged 59 years.
A devoted mother to Sam and Ben, Fiona battled MS for over 20 years.
A 'Thanksgiving Service' to celebrate Fiona's life
will take place at 2:30pm on
Sunday 12th January 2020 at Roundhay Evangelical Church, Roundhay Parochial Hall,
Fitzroy Drive LS8 4AB.
All welcome.
Purple dress code if possible and all donations to The MS Society.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Dec. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -