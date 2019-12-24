|
FIRTH Fiona
(née Wilkinson) Passed to be with the Lord
after a short illness on
6th December 2019,
aged 59 years.
A devoted mother to Sam and Ben, Fiona battled MS for over 20 years.
A 'Thanksgiving Service' to celebrate Fiona's life
will take place at 2:30pm on
Sunday 12th January 2020 at Roundhay Evangelical Church, Roundhay Parochial Hall,
Fitzroy Drive LS8 4AB.
All welcome.
Purple dress code if possible and all donations to The MS Society.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Dec. 24, 2019