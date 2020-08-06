|
Garbutt Florence Ann
nee Morton Passed away peacefully on
29th July 2020 aged 80 years.
Loving wife of Terry, adoring
mother to Steve and Diane.
Dear grandmother to Kerry and April. Great grandmother of Tara, Alyssa and Orlagh.
Special thanks to Doctors and Nurses on ward L18 at Leeds General Infirmary for their professionalism and care.
Florence will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Gregory's R.C. Church, Swarcliffe on Tuesday 11th August 2020 at 11am followed by burial at
Killingbeck Cemetery.
All enquiries to Hughes Funeral Services,152 Green Lane, Crossgates 01132326900.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 6, 2020