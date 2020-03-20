|
|
|
GILL FLORENCE March 15th, peacefully at home
in Belle Isle, aged 91 years,
the much loved wife of the late Tommy, loving mum of Steven,
Vivienne and Hazel and a very dear mum in law, grandma, great
grandma and good friend to many.
The private funeral service for Florence, which will just be for immediate family, will be held at
Cottingley Crematorium on Thursday March 26th at 3.00.
A memorial service at
St Mary's Church, will be held later in the year for all family and friends.
Family flowers only please but any
donations in lieu will be given to
St Gemma's Hospice c/o
Harpin's Funeral Service,
Wakefield tel 01924 371091.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 20, 2020