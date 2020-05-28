Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Sharp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence Sharp

Notice Condolences

Florence Sharp Notice
Sharp Florence Audrey
(née Towlerton) On 15th May after a long illness, peacefully at home in Yeadon (formerly of Pudsey)
aged 87 years.
Dearly loved Wife of the late Alan,
much loved Mother of Derek
and the late Melvyn,
dear Mother-in-Law of Janet and
a loving Grandmother and
Great Grandmother.
Audrey will also be sadly missed
by her family, many friends
and neighbours.
Due to current circumstances
a private interment will take place at Guiseley Cemetery.
A donation will be made to Alzheimer's Research UK.
Any enquiries to
Denison's Funeral Service,
Guiseley, tel 01943 872619
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on May 28, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -