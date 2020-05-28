|
|
|
Sharp Florence Audrey
(née Towlerton) On 15th May after a long illness, peacefully at home in Yeadon (formerly of Pudsey)
aged 87 years.
Dearly loved Wife of the late Alan,
much loved Mother of Derek
and the late Melvyn,
dear Mother-in-Law of Janet and
a loving Grandmother and
Great Grandmother.
Audrey will also be sadly missed
by her family, many friends
and neighbours.
Due to current circumstances
a private interment will take place at Guiseley Cemetery.
A donation will be made to Alzheimer's Research UK.
Any enquiries to
Denison's Funeral Service,
Guiseley, tel 01943 872619
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on May 28, 2020