|
|
|
HANNA Fouad Gergis passed away peacefully
at home on the
3rd July 2020
in his 94th year.
He was the much loved
husband of Doreen and father
of Michael and Elizabeth,
as well as beloved grandfather
and great grandfather.
Born in Cairo, but a proud Yorkshireman for the last
60 years, he pursued a very successful career as a nuclear mechanical engineer.
He lived a happy and successful
life devoted to Doreen, and he
was very proud of all his family.
His life will be celebrated
by a strictly private family
service at Lawnswood Cemetery towards the end of July.
There will be a family gathering after the service; for details please contact [email protected]
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 17, 2020