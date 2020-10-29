Home

(née Rider) Passed away peacefully at home on 22nd October after a long struggle with Alzheimer's,
aged 96 years.
A dearly loved wife of the late George, a beloved mam,
grandma, great gran, aunt,
mother in law, cousin and
friend to many.
Frances will be received into the Christ the King Church at 4pm
on Tuesday 3rd November.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday 4th November at 11am. (Invitation only due to restrictions). Followed by the interment at Killingbeck Cemetery.
No flowers as requested by Frances but if desired, donations in lieu to The Race Against Dementia.
All enquiries to -
Hughes Funeral Services
180 York Road, Leeds 9.
Tel 0113 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 29, 2020
