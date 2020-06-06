|
Budin Frances Mayville Passed away Monday,
May 25th 2020, aged 98.
Born in Vermont, USA, but a resident of Roundhay and Shadwell for over 50 years.
She had a varied and fulfilled life.
She was a TV cooking
presenter on Channel 12 in
Binghamton, New York.
Whilst living in Ireland, the
author of Recipes from Ireland: Traditional and Modern, and in Leeds a TEFL teacher and volunteer for many organisations.
A beloved wife to the late Burt and mother to Sandra and Karen.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 6, 2020