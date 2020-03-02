|
|
|
CRUMPTON Frances Of your charity please pray for
the repose of the soul of Frances,
aged 95 years, of Morley who passed away peacefully at
Owlett N.H on February 21st.
Beloved wife of the late Norton ,
a dearly loved mum, mum-in-law
and grandma who will be
very sadly missed.
Frances will be received into
St. Francis of Assisi Church, Morley
at 5pm on Thursday March 5th.
Requiem Mass will take place at 10.45am on Friday March 6th, followed by interment at
Morley Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu for the
British Heart Foundation
may be left at the service.
Frances is now resting in the
private chapel at Bennett of
Morley Funeral Directors, 121
Queen Street, Morley. Tel: 2525374
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 2, 2020