Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bennett of Morley Funeral Directors
121 Queen Street
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS27 8HE
0113 252 5374
Requiem Mass
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:45
St. Francis of Assisi Church
Morley
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Crumpton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Crumpton

Notice Condolences

Frances Crumpton Notice
CRUMPTON Frances Of your charity please pray for
the repose of the soul of Frances,
aged 95 years, of Morley who passed away peacefully at
Owlett N.H on February 21st.
Beloved wife of the late Norton ,
a dearly loved mum, mum-in-law
and grandma who will be
very sadly missed.
Frances will be received into
St. Francis of Assisi Church, Morley
at 5pm on Thursday March 5th.
Requiem Mass will take place at 10.45am on Friday March 6th, followed by interment at
Morley Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu for the
British Heart Foundation
may be left at the service.
Frances is now resting in the
private chapel at Bennett of
Morley Funeral Directors, 121
Queen Street, Morley. Tel: 2525374
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -