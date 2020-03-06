|
|
|
RIVAS PEREZ FRANCISCO
(Paco) Passed away in
St. Gemma's Hospice on 20th February, aged 84 years.
Beloved husband of Mary,
dear father of Martin & Elizabeth, father-in-law of Jenny & David, much loved grandad of Daniel, Olivia, Dominic, Sophie, Patrick
and Carmen, great-grandad
of Harper Grace.
Much loved by his
family here and in Spain.
Paco will be received into
St. Nicholas' Catholic Church,
Oakwood Lane, Leeds 9 on Thursday 12th March at 6.00pm.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Friday 13th March at 11.30am prior to private cremation.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Paco can be given to St. Gemma's Hospice and Church Funds.
"May He Rest In Peace"
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services,
Oakwood,
Tel: 0113 2499338.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 6, 2020