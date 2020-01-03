Home

JACKSON FRANK CHRISTOPHER 17/12/19
Peacefully at
Sunningdale Nursing Home
aged 85 years.
Much loved father of
Janet, Paul and Helen,
dear father-in-law of
Nigel, Irene and Helen,
loving grandad of Richard, Christopher, Jonathan and Katie and special friend of Isabel.
Service & cremation will take place at Rawdon Crematorium on Friday 10th Jan 2020 at 12.20pm.
Family flowers only please but donations in lieu if so desired to Parkinsons UK for which a plate will be available at the service. Friends please accept this intimation.
Enquiries to
Kettleys Funeral Service.
Tel: 01132503716
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 3, 2020
