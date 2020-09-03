|
|
|
Thorley Frank Peacefully in
St James's Hospital on Tuesday 18th August 2020, aged 88 years.
The Husband to the late Eleanor.
Much loved Dad to
Craig, Greg and the late Ian.
Devoted Grandad to
Darren, Lewis and Megan.
The funeral service will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium
on Tuesday 8th September
at 11.50am.
Due to restrictions please spend this time to reflect on your memories of Frank.
Family flowers only, but donations in memory of Frank will be for the benefit of The Alzheimer's Society.
Thank you.
All enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare, Whitkirk,, 0113 3909711.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 3, 2020