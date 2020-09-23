|
Pond The death is announced of
Franklin Ensworth Pond from Salem,Montserrat who last resided in Leeds, England. He died on the 9th September 2020 at the St. Gemma's Hospice, England.
Left to mourn are: His wife Marceline Frances Pond.
5 children: Trevon, Melvin and Clifford; two daughters Stephanie and Lisa, all in England.
He also leaves to mourn his six grandchildren: Candice, Reuben, Melissa, Rebecca, Natalie and Matthew.
Eight great grandchildren: Imani, Mason, Marlee, Marshall, Arlo,
Renae, Ezra and Ivy.
Brother, Cardmon Pond in Montserrat and his two sisters Eileen Skerrit in Canada and Bernice Pond in the UK.
His daughter-in-law Amanda Pond.
Grandson In-law Peter Mason.
Brother-in-law George Bernard in St. Croix.
Sister-in-law Bernadette Pond in Montserrat.
Many other nieces and nephews too numerous to mention.
His boyhood friend Charles James MBE in the UK.
Special friends Miriam in Canada, and David Andrew in Dominica.
Stepchildren: Sergeant Jessica Sweeney of the Royal Montserrat Police Service, Alex, Cassandra, Kendrew and Brenda.
Members and Ministers of the
St. Martins Anglican Church in Leeds and the community of Chapeltown.
You will always be in our hearts because in there you are still alive. Sleep in peace.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 23, 2020