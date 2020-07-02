|
Ward Fred Passed away peacefully in
St James Hospital
on 25th of June.
Much loved husband of Anne
and Dad of Ian and Philip.
Organist at Church of The Ascension and St James Church, Seacroft for over 50 years.
Previously training instructor at Ramshead Wood Training Centre.
Programme seller at Leeds United for over 40 years.
Private family funeral on
Monday 6th July.
Memorial service at some time
in the near future, COVID - 19 permitting.
All enquiries to
Thomasons Funeral Service,
120a-122, Crossgates Road,
Leeds, LS15 7NL
0113 2641405.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 2, 2020