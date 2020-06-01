HARRISON Frederick Alfred John Born on 5 December 1923

and died 17 May 2020 at his

care home, Wykebeck Court,

aged 96 years.



Fred was a much loved husband of Margaret, a loving father,

father in law, grandfather and great grandfather to his Yorkshire family; and brother and uncle to his family in Bristol.



His working life, once he left the army and married Margaret,

was spent at the Post Office.

He began work in the station at Leeds and progressed through postman, counter clerk and finished working in the transport department.



Cycling was a hobby and most weekends saw the pair and friends going to local beauty spots. Once we children arrived a nifty bike trailer was built in the shape of a rocket, very dashing. He made lots of friends through work and also through ballroom dancing as the family travelled the country to dance competitions.



A highlight of dad's year was

the Great Yorkshire Show,

we attended as a family and he was transported back to his early years, as his family lived rurally and worked in farming especially animal husbandry.



The Crossgates Good Neighbours were a source of companionship especially after Margaret died.

He loved to go and do crosswords and eat a good lunch among friends.



The funeral will be a private one as special regulations still apply, but I would like to ask you to pause at 1.30pm on Monday the 8th June and remember the Fred you knew.



All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Whitkirk, Tel - 0113 3909711.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store