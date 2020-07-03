|
|
|
Kavanagh Frederick Of Beeston, passed away peacefully at home on
Tuesday 23rd June, aged 96 years.
Devoted husband of the late Ella, cherished dad of Craig and Trish, devoted grandad of Sam and Will.
Frederick will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
The funeral service and cremation for Frederick will be held at Cottingley Crematorium.
Due to current restrictions
only close family will be able to attend the service.
If friends would like to pay their respects, could we please ask you to meet at the family home on Friday 10th July at 11.30am where the cortege will depart for Fredericks final journey.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers
for Cancer Research may be donated directly on line.
All enquiries to
R J Burgess Funeral Directors
on 01924 894017.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 3, 2020