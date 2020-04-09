Home

COVEY Gail Deborah Passed away peacefully in
St. James's Hospital on
March 29th, aged 62 years.
Dearly beloved wife of Trevor, much loved mum of Mikala, Annmarie, Nichola, Mark and Geoff and much beloved nanna of Chloe, Connor, Luke, Lewis, Demi, Libby, Cadie, Tilly and Megan.
An old nanna to Layton and Eden and a dearly loved sister of Barbara, Margaret, Helen, Dawn, Neil and Carol.
Always loved, never forgotten, forever missed xxxx.
A private service will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium.
All enquiries to
Slater's of Horsforth.
Tel: 0113 2582395
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Apr. 9, 2020
