|
|
|
WALLS Gary Gary passed away suddenly on
21st December 2019, aged 62 years. Much loved Brother, Uncle and Cousin, who will be sadly missed. The funeral service will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium,
Otley Road, Leeds on Tuesday
28th January 2020 at 10.20 am.
No flowers by request, but donations in lieu will be gratefully received, in aid of The Cats Protection League, for which
a plate will be made available.
Friends please
accept this intimation.
Enquiries to Hughes Funeral Services Tel 0113 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 23, 2020