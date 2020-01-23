Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hughes Funeral Services
180 York Road
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS9 9NT
0113 2480953
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Walls
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Walls

Notice Condolences

Gary Walls Notice
WALLS Gary Gary passed away suddenly on
21st December 2019, aged 62 years. Much loved Brother, Uncle and Cousin, who will be sadly missed. The funeral service will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium,
Otley Road, Leeds on Tuesday
28th January 2020 at 10.20 am.
No flowers by request, but donations in lieu will be gratefully received, in aid of The Cats Protection League, for which
a plate will be made available.
Friends please
accept this intimation.
Enquiries to Hughes Funeral Services Tel 0113 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -