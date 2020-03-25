Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Pudsey
20 Lidget Hill
Pudsey, West Yorkshire LS28 7DR
0113 257 7788
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 1, 2020
12:15
Rawdon Crematorium
Geoff Hemingway Notice
Hemingway Geoff Passed away peacefully in
St James's Hospital, on
Tuesday 17th March 2020.
Aged 95 Years.

Geoff the Former
Assistant Editor "News" of
the Yorkshire Evening Post.
Cherished Husband of Audrey and Father of the late Laraine.

The funeral service and celebration of Geoff's life will take place at Rawdon Crematorium on Wednesday 1st April 2020
at 12:20pm.

Donations are gratefully received for the benefit of Dementia UK.

Enquiries to Coop
Funeral care Pudsey
Tel : 0113 257 7788
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 25, 2020
