Monday, May 18, 2020
11:30
Ledsham Church
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Geoffry Derrett-Smith Notice
Derrett-Smith Geoffry Sampson Geoffry passed away peacefully after a sudden illness
on 26th April 2020, aged 83.

Beloved husband to Mary, loving father to Laura and Charles
and a wonderful Papa to
Charlie and Grace.

Burial will take place at Ledsham Church on 18th May at 11.30am.
With a Memorial and Celebration
of life to follow when possible.

All enquiries to:
Wm Dodgson & Son,
74 - 76 High Street
Kippax, Leeds, LS25 7AJ.
Tel: 0113 287 2277
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on May 11, 2020
