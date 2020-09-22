Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for George Bradney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Bradney

Notice Condolences

George Bradney Notice
BRADNEY George Passed away at home
9th September 2020
aged 90 years.
Beloved Husband to
the late - Dianne.
Adored dad to Joanne & Matthew
Treasured - Father in law to Tracey.
Grandad to Lisa, Anthony,
Jamie & Sophie &
much loved Great Granddad.
George will be sorely missed
by all the family.
Funeral service and cremation
will take place at
Lawnswood Crematorium on
Tuesday 29th September at 1.30pm
Family flowers only however,
donations can be made to
Hawksworth Older People's Support (HOPS) in memory of George for which a donation box will be available at the service and also available at the
Vesper Gate Public House.
For further details please contact
Coop Funeralcare, Horsforth
0113 2586921
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 22, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -