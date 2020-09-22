|
|
|
BRADNEY George Passed away at home
9th September 2020
aged 90 years.
Beloved Husband to
the late - Dianne.
Adored dad to Joanne & Matthew
Treasured - Father in law to Tracey.
Grandad to Lisa, Anthony,
Jamie & Sophie &
much loved Great Granddad.
George will be sorely missed
by all the family.
Funeral service and cremation
will take place at
Lawnswood Crematorium on
Tuesday 29th September at 1.30pm
Family flowers only however,
donations can be made to
Hawksworth Older People's Support (HOPS) in memory of George for which a donation box will be available at the service and also available at the
Vesper Gate Public House.
For further details please contact
Coop Funeralcare, Horsforth
0113 2586921
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 22, 2020