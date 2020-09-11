|
|
|
COYLE George 'Arthur' On August 27, suddenly in
St James' Hospital, aged 85 years, dearly loved partner of the late Ada, doting grandfather and
'Uncle Arthur' to Lindsey & Luke; Amanda & Darren;
Tanya & Matthew and families.
A caring and giving friend to
many who is much loved and
will be deeply missed.
A Closed Family Funeral service to be held at Lawnswood Crematorium, Wednesday September 16th due to current social distancing measures.
Donations may be given
to Donna's Dream House.
All enquiries please contact:
Wm. Dodgson &Son
Funeral Services
Lupton Avenue
Leeds
LS9 6EQ
Tel: 0113 2498849
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 11, 2020