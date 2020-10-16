Home

POWERED BY

Services
J E Spence Funeral Service
Otley Road
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS16 8AA
0113 350 5985
Resources
More Obituaries for George Darvill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Darvill

Notice Condolences

George Darvill Notice
DARVILL George On 7th October 2020, peacefully after a long illness bravely borne, Reverend Canon George Darvill, aged 84 years.

Formerly vicar of St Mary's Church, Kippax; St Anne's Church, Catterick; and Rector of St John the Baptist Church, Adel.

A much-loved husband, dad and grandad.

Donations welcome in lieu of flowers or funeral attendance to either St Margaret's Church, Ilkley, or St Gemma's Hospice, Leeds.

Enquiries J E Spence Funeral Service.
Tel: 0113 2682842
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -