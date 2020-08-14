|
|
|
DISLEY George Peacefully at home on
August 7th 2020
aged 84 years and of Leeds.
Dearly beloved Husband of Carol,
dearly loved Dad of
Graham and Susan,
devoted Grandad
of Abi and Hayden,
a much loved Brother and Friend.
A private Service will take place
at Lawns Wood Crematorium
on Wednesday August 19th
prior to cremation.
Donations in lieu of flowers
would be appreciated and can
be sent to St. Gemma's Hospice
in memory of George.
Will friends please
accept this intimation.
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services,
Cross Gates, Leeds.
Tel 0113 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 14, 2020