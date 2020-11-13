|
Fallon George Francis Formerly of
Belle Isle, Leeds 10,
late of Leeds 15.
British Rail - Northern Rail.
Passed away peacefully
at home on 5th November 2020,
aged 70 years.
A much loved husband, dad, grandad and brother.
Funeral service will take place at All Saints Church, Barwick in Elmet on Thursday 19th November at 10am, prior to
burial in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please but
if desired, donations in lieu can be
given to St Gemma's Hospice
for which a plate will be
provided at Church.
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services, Crossgates Tel 0113 232 6900.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 13, 2020