HUNTER George John Passed away suddenly
on 12th July.
Beloved husband to the late Lyn, much loved Dad to Jane and the late David, father-in-law to Nick and Lisa, dearly loved and missed by grandchildren Chloe, Thomas, Georgia and Alfie.
Private funeral service to take place at Octon Crematorium on Friday 24th July at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired to https://georgehunter.
muchloved.com or there will be a box at the service.
All enquiries to Unsworth Funeral Services, Hunmanby. 01723 861749
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 18, 2020