|
|
|
His Honour
George Michael Lightfoot
'Michael' Of your charity please pray for the repose of the soul of Michael
R.I.P.
who passed away peacefully at
St. Gemma's Hospice on
28th December 2019,
aged 83 years.
Beloved husband of Dorothy,
loving father of Catherine, John, Anne and David and a dear grandad of Hannah,Libby,
Freddie, Daniel and Eleanor.
Requiem mass will be
celebrated at the
Immaculate Heart Church, LS17
on Wednesday 15th January 2020
at 11am prior to burial at Killingbeck Cemetery.
Donations, in lieu of flowers, would be appreciated to St Gemma's Hospice and Cardinal
Hume Centre.
Enquiries to
Kayes of Moortown
0113 2370485.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 10, 2020