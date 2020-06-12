|
|
|
NAYLOR GEORGE Passed away peacefully in LGI
on 3rd June, aged 91 years.
Dearly beloved husband of the late Eileen, and a loving step-dad of Linda. George will be sadly missed by all those who knew and loved him. Special thanks to all the staff at Alexandra Court for all their very kind care and attention.
The Funeral Service and Cremation will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium.
Please contact us if you
would like to attend.
Enquires to Slater's of Horsforth. Tel: 0113 258 2395
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 12, 2020