The Co-operative Funeralcare Horsforth
104 New Road Side
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS18 4QB
0113 258 6921
NELSON George Anthony
(known as Tony) Died peacefully
at home on 22nd July 2020
aged 89 years.

Fabulous husband and father, grandpa and uncle, will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

Funeral service followed by
cremation will take place at
Lawnswood Crematorium on
Monday 3rd August at 2.20pm.

Family flowers only however
donations may be made in
memory of Tony to Woodlands Trust.

For further details please contact
Coop Funeralcare, Horsforth
Tel: 0113 2586921
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 29, 2020
