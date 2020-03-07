|
Ward George
(Seahouses) Suddenly in hospital on
29th February 2020.
George "Eric," aged 74 years.
Husband of the late Jennifer,
loving father, grandfather and
brother to all the family.
Funeral service to be held at
St Mary the Virgin, Holy Island on Wednesday 11th March at
10.30am followed by a burial at
Aldborough Top Cemetery on Thursday 12th March at 1pm.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Cancer Research UK or Seahouses & District Cancer Research and Relief Fund c/o
Alan D Haile Funeral Services,
5 James Street, Seahouses, Northumberland, NE68 7XZ.
Tel: 01665 720258.
Family and friends please meet
at the Church or Cemetery.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 7, 2020