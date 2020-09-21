Home

Gerald Almond

Gerald Almond Notice
ALMOND Gerald On Saturday 22nd August 2020, passed away peacefully in
The Cedars Care Home, Methley, aged 87 years.
The beloved husband of the late Brenda, much loved dad of Michael, Stuart and Diane
and a loved grandad to
Charlotte and Amie.
The Funeral Service and Committal will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium Chapel on Monday 28th September at 2.20pm prior to cremation.
All enquiries to
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 21, 2020
