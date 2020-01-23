|
|
|
O'CONNOR Gerard Francis Gerard passed away peacefully,
at St Gemma's Hospice on the
9th January, aged 58 years,
with his devoted wife Hazel by his side, after suffering a long illness,
bravely fought.
He will be sadly missed by all his family, both here and in Ireland,
and by his many friends.
His Funeral Service will take place at Rawdon Crematorium, Leeds Road LS19 6JP, on Friday 31st January
at 12.20 pm.
Family flowers only by request,
but donations in lieu will be gratefully accepted in aid of St Gemma's Hospice, for whom a plate
will be made available.
Friends please accept
this intimation.
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services
0113 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 23, 2020